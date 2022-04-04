Take home the cash or take home the cows. Beef on the Brazos is a unique opportunity for a chance to own a herd of cattle. From April 17 until June 30, $50 tickets are available and only 2,000 will be sold to win 20 F1 Braford heifers with an estimated value near $20,000.
Washington-on-the-Brazos is holding the “Beef on the Brazos” drawing, where one lucky winner can win 20 F1 Bradford Heifers, at an estimated value of $20,000.
Tickets will be available on April 17 and will sell until June 30. Only 2,000 tickets will be sold, and the cost is $50 a ticket. All proceeds will benefit Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park Association.
