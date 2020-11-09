City Secretary Jeana Bellinger, TRMC, was elected trustee of the Texas Municipal Clerks Association (TMCA), Inc., at its annual business meeting held virtually Oct. 28.
The Texas Municipal Clerks Association, Inc., is a statewide association with more than 1,030 members. The Association operates the Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program located at the University of North Texas, Denton. The Certification Program is recognized and endorsed by §22.074 of the Local Government Code, Vernon’s Annotated Civil Statutes. TMCA, Inc., publishes the Texas Municipal Election Law Manual, the Texas Municipal Law and Procedure Manual and the Texas Municipal Clerks Handbook.
