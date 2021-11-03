Brenham City Secretary Jeana Bellinger, TRMC, was elected to a second term as Trustee of the Texas Municipal Clerks Association, Inc., at its annual business meeting held in Galveston on Oct. 28.
The Texas Municipal Clerks Association, Inc., is a statewide association with more than 1,100 members. The Association operates the Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program located at the University of North Texas, Denton.
