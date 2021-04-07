No violations were found in the Brenham Fire Department by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection (TCFP) during the biennial compliance inspection performed on Wednesday.
According to Fire Chief Ricky Boeker, The Brenham Fire Department’s career personnel are regulated by TCFP and inspected to assure the department has the proper standards for operation in place. The TCFP also reviewed proper documentation for the department’s self-contained breathing apparatuses and personal protective equipment, as well as proper maintenance of the department’s assets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.