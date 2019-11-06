Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, overcast during the afternoon with occasional rain likely. High 74F. Winds SE at less than 5 mph, becoming N and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 is making its trek across the U.S. to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary. The train is scheduled to is roll through Navasota Friday around 1:15 p.m. before heading toward College Station.
The historic Union Pacific steam train, Big Boy No. 4014 will make a stop in downtown Navasota at the crossing of East McAlpine and Sought Railroad streets as part of the 105th Anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s completion, Friday from 1:15-1:45 p.m.
The Big Boy’s return to the rails is a result of a meticulous restoration project that has taken over two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.