Brannon Industrial group (BIG) is trying to glitz up the garbage routine and put smiles on faces with a dress up party photo challenge.
To celebrate the start of BIG taking over municipal waste services in the city of Brenham, the company is challenging customers to dress up before putting the can at the curb. Ideas include evening attire, t-rex costumes, superhero ensembles and any other creative idea one could think of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.