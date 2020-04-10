City of Brenham residents will receive new waste and recycling carts from Brannon Industrial Group (BIG) beginning Monday.

Cart deliveries for customers start Monday, but collection will not begin until May 4. Residents are asked to continue using bag service until May 1.

Residents will receive two carts: one for once-per-week curbside garbage pickup and one for bi-weekly curbside recycling pickup. It should be noted that garbage collection days will not be the same as recycling collection days. An information flyer will come with the carts to provide necessary details.

In March, Brenham City Council approved a contract between the city and BIG to outsource its municipal waste services. This contract was two months in the making and an additional two months to take full effect by May.

The council is working to pass an ordinance pertaining to how long residents may keep their carts on their curbs to unify community standards. Many residents voiced concerns about waste carts being unsightly or eyesores at previous city council meetings.

Carts should be placed along the front curb or edge of a flat surface driveway, at least three feet away from other carts, mailboxes, vehicles, trees, telephone poles, water or gas meters, etc. Carts may be placed at the edge at the grass, abutting the curb if unable to be placed on a flat surface on the roadway.

Carts should not be placed:

• On a sidewalk or in the street.

• Over sprinkler heads, water or gas meters, or cable/electric boxes.

• Under low-hanging tree limbs or cable/electric wired.

Council will not take any action on the transferring of operation at the collection/transfer station until later this month, according to a release from BIG.

Sanitation and recycling rates for non-senior residential customers will be $15 per month and $12 per month for seniors. Seniors are currently considered those over 55 years old, but James Fisher, Brenham City Manager, said the council will potentially raise the senior-disabled person pricing exemption to 65 years old. That change, if approved, would begin effective Oct. 1.

Residents will continue to receive one bill from the city of Brenham.

Garbage should be bagged, tied and securely stored in your cart with the lid closed. If the lid is open, the collection truck will not be able to empty it. Items too large to fit in the waste cart should be taken to the transfer station at 2009 Old Chappell Hill Road.

Do not pile bags or trash on top of, or around your container. It will not be collected. Also make sure the waste cart is not blocked by any vehicles on pickup day.

Items not collected include:

• Dirt, sod, concrete or rocks, tires, oil filters and appliances containing CFC.

• Flammable materials such as oil, gas or paint.

• Contractor generated debris from construction, remodeling or demolition.

• Hazardous waste, liquids or any other material prohibited from the landfill or Transfer Station.

Brush must be cut into four-foot length or shorter and put in a separate pile. Residents call to schedule a collection for a Wednesday yard waste pickup for a nominal fee of $15 per occurrence at 979-337-7455

For recycle carts, place the cart at your curb by 8 a.m. on your designated collection day outlined in the informational pamphlet you receive with your carts. Carts must be removed from the curb following collection.

Recyclables to be collected:

• Metal cans: rinsed steel, tin and aluminum vegetable, fruit and beverage cans.

• Paper products: newspapers, magazines, junk mail, brown paper bags, phone books, non-confidential office paper, mixed/white paper and flattened cardboard.

• Plastics No. 1 and 2: All colors of plastic will be accepted. Please check the bottom of the containers for No. 1 and 2 to confirm its acceptance. Do not include bags, wrapping or packaging.

• Glass bottles and jars: Rinsed clear and brown glass bottles and jars will be accepted. Do not include lids.

Other programs available are the cart assistance program, recycling opt-out and reduced garbage container size forms.

All forms can be found on the city of Brenham website under sanitation and recycling. Forms can be emailed to jhynes@cityofbrenham.org or dropped off at utility billing at city hall.

If the recycling opt-out option is chosen, you may have your cart picked up by BVR Waste and Recycling personnel, but the full monthly rate will still apply.

The reduced garbage container fee will be the same as the 96-gallon container fee.