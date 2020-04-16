Brenham City Council approved and discussed a few more items relating to the municipal waste overhaul by Brannon Industrial Group (BIG) Thursday during a virtual meeting.

Council approved a resolution between the city and BIG for the collection and transfer station services for municipal solid waste collection, disposal and recycling services.

The work under the agreement will consist of the daily operation of the city of Brenham collection and transfer station located at 2009 Old Chappell Hill Road. The scope of the work will include all supervision, materials, equipment, labor and all other items necessary to operate the facility in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

BIG will pay a $10,000 license payment to the city per month for the license of the station. This license payment is in addition to the billing and franchise fees paid to the city by BIG. Any improvements made to the station must first be approved in writing by the city. Improvements which cannot be removed without causing damage to the station shall become the property of city at the end of the agreement.

The station will be open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The station will also be open on Saturdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The recycling center will be open until June 1 by the city.

James Fisher, Brenham city manager, said all waste carts will be delivered by Friday and to be sure not to through away the attached pamphlet residents receive with their carts. This pamphlet details pickup days and other instructions regarding the new municipal waste system.

Fisher also asked residents to bring the new carts off the ends of streets and closer to homes.

There were no comments during the public hearing for the Brenham Housing Authority (BHA) multifamily development in the mixed residential zoning district. This site is located on two or more acres of land west of Hasskarl Drive and south of Eleanor Drive.

BHA has entered into Phase 3 of its affordable housing overhaul as it begins construction on 80 new units called Fairview Terrace. This permit allows for BHA to demolish 27 units to make way for the new development. Council approved the item.

Council accepted a $50,000 donation from H-E-B for the Henderson Park splashpad.

In February 2020, H-E-B awarded $50,000 to the Community Projects Fund for the splashpad. The Community Projects Fund Board, made up of Mayor Tate, Councilmember Susan Cantey, and Councilmember Clint Kolby, accepted the donation and unanimously approved it being donated to the city for the splashpad. Council members extended their thanks to H-E-B for the donation.

Council also approved a resolution expressing official intent to reimburse certain costs related to the raw water intake repair at Lake Somerville.

On Nov. 13, 2019 the city of Brenham along with Gunda Corporation representatives, opened bids regarding the raw water intake repair project at Lake Somerville. This project resulted from the high lake levels that occurred from the 2016 and 2017 storm events causing infrastructure damage to the gabions and pump station along with the access road.

Initially, Gunda estimated the construction at $1,784,791 however, when bids were opened, two bids were received with the lowest bid coming in at $4,999,991 from Lindsey Construction. The city of Brenham had to regroup and once again work with TDEM and FEMA to request a cost change due to the significant difference in estimated costs and bid prices.

The city received correspondence from FEMA on Feb. 13 that the higher estimates were reasonable as they were bid line-by-line from the subrecipient engineers’ estimate. On Feb. 20, city council awarded a contract to Lindsey Construction in the amount of $4,999,991. Although FEMA has communicated to the city that the higher construction estimated are reasonable, this agenda item allows council the ability to reimburse certain costs related to this capital project from the issuance of certificates of obligation in the event that FEMA does not reimburse the city in whole or in part for the engineering and construction.

Council members approved granting a non-exclusive franchise to Pronto Services, LLC to operate a roll-off container service for residents, businesses and industries inside Brenham city limits.

Fisher said there are currently eight companies with similar agreements and in the future would like council to approve exclusivity to one company.

Items relating to temporary resale of water were tabled and will be on the next agenda.

Other items approved include:

• Project services agreement between the city of Brenham and MunicipalH2O related to regulatory compliance services and a risk and resilience assessment.

• A professional services agreement between the city of Brenham and Strand Associates, Inc. Related to 2020 on-call engineering services.

• A professional services agreement between the city of Brenham and Strand Associates, Inc. related to engineering services and resident project representative services for the raw water intake repairs at Lake Somerville.