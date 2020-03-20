Because a great number of Brenham ISD students rely on school district nutrition programs for food, the school district will provide a free drive-through hot lunch and bagged breakfast for all students during the closure.
Beginning on Monday, BISD will be adding two additional meal service sites. Meals may be picked up at the following locations: Alton Elementary School, 1210 South Market Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Brenham High School, 525 A.H. Ehrig Drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church, 9180 Highway 105 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
District staff will deliver food to the vehicle; families will not need to exit their vehicle to receive the meals. Food will be provided for all children between the ages of 1-18. Children must be present in the vehicle to receive the meal.
The school district is also working on a plan to meet the needs of our students and families who are without transportation or live in remote areas of our community.
