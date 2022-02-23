The Brenham ISD school board met on Monday and approved a $1,000 incentive payment for all BISD salaried employees.
The COVID-19 stipend will be paid for using Federal ESSER III funds authorized under the American Rescue Plan Act. All salaried employees who are actively contributing to the day to day operations of BISD, and are employed with the district as of Feb. 21, will receive the stipend.
