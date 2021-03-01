Brenham ISD heard proposals from LAN and AG|CM, two companies hoping to be courted by the district as it prepares for major upgrades to Brenham Junior High School and other BISD facility projects, during a regularly scheduled meeting of the BISD Board of Trustees on Monday.
BISD Superintendent Tylor Chaplin suggested during a meeting of the board on Feb. 18 that the district hear proposals moving forward before deciding wether to proceed with assistance or on its own.
