Kim Strauss, Director of InformationTechnology has been named a finalist for the Texas Computer Education Association’s (TCEA) Technology Administrator of the Year Award.
“Being nominated and chosen as a finalist for this award is a big surprise and great honor,” Strauss said. “I share this recognition with the entire technology team. Our success reflects their commitment to serve the students and staff of Brenham ISD on a daily basis.”
