BBVA USD awarded a $2,500 grant to Brenham ISD Education Foundation for tools and technology needed for education purposes.

The donation will be used to help purchase Chromebooks for each student as the district continues to navigate obstacles presented by the ongoing pandemic. The grant is the most recent aspect of the bank’s consistent support of BISD.

