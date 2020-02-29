The Brenham Independent School District (BISD) Education Foundation raised $49,761 at the 15th annual Arts and Appetizers event. Emerging artists from BISD showcased and auctioned off their brilliant pieces of art during the event held in the ballroom at Ant Street Inn this past Thursday.
The audience and support for this year’s event was one of the largest to date. Multiple sponsors, local officials, community members, parents and BISD staff filled the ballroom in support of the BISD art students and Brenham Public Schools. The crowd’s boasting energy and generous support made this the most successful Arts and Appetizers Event thus far.
