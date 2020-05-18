A Brenham ISD food service employee has tested positive for COVID-19. This staff member most recently worked at Brenham High School on May 12-13, but was not involved in the distribution of the boxed meals.
According to a release from Brenham ISD, “all members of the food services team who worked with this employee are quarantining for the next 14 days and the food preparation area at Brenham High School is being cleaned and sanitized. Meal distribution will continue at the school with a new preparation and distribution team.
