Brenham ISD will resume modified food service for children in Washington County beginning Wednesday, April 22.
Each child present in the vehicle between the ages of 1 and 18 will receive one food box containing five breakfasts and fives lunches worth of food. Please note that some assembly may be required, like assembling a sandwich with bread and lunchmeat.
Food will be distributed once per week on Wednesdays only at Brenham High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food boxes will be placed in the trunk of the vehicle to maintain contact-less delivery.
In order to provide an immediate response for children ages 1-18 in Washington County, the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County will have 200 food boxes from the Brazos Valley Food Bank to distribute on Friday, April 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The distribution will take place at the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County, located at 1710 East Tom Green St., and will provide one box of shelf-ready groceries per family on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be present in the vehicle to receive food boxes.
Because our local food pantries are supplied by the Brazos Valley Food Bank and can provide a long-term, sustainable solution, we also encourage families to seek additional aid from these established organizations. Families can visit forthecity.center for a list of all local food pantries involved in the Washington County COVID-19 response.
