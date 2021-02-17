The meeting of the Brenham ISD Board of Trustees scheduled for Thursday night has been moved to Monday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. inside the Brenham High School lecture hall.

Two of the big ticket items on the agenda include the next step forward in the district’s future planning, as well as an athletics facilities upgrade.

The board will discuss and potentially approve the district’s vision and mission statements, which were previously developed at the end of 2020 through variation BISD workshops, while BISD’s athletics department is also hoping to get a boost as the board will also review a request to replace the turf at Cub Stadium.

Also on the agenda for Monday:

• Consider and possible approval to change the March board meeting date from Monday, March 22 to Thursday, March 11

• Consider and possible approval to consolidate May 1 polling locations

• Consider and possible approval to add Policy DCE (Local) Employment Practices — Other Types of Contracts

• Consider and possible approval of a contract renewal with ESC VI to provide the District’s internet service

• Consider and possible approval to purchase an internet firewall

• Possible action regarding pre-bond planning services

• Monthly reports for information purposes