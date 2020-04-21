The recent announcement that Gov. Greg Abbott plans to reopen the state in phases in the coming weeks was cause for several changes in Brenham ISD’s plans for the remainder of the school year.

The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees heard updates on the school district’s changes to end-of-year events, the district’s meal service and instruction during Monday’s virtual meeting.

Brenham High School principal Joe Chandler reached out to senior students in a pre-recorded video on Twitter on Monday, asking the 2020 class for opinions on preferred dates for several year-end events.

The district has proposed a potential date for prom, Saturday, May 30, with a location and time still to be determined. The Brenham High School Scholarship Ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2 at the BHS auditorium at 7 p.m.

The board is also working to find a practical way to hold a live and safe graduation ceremony, and is aiming to hold the festivities Saturday, June 6 at 8 p.m. at Cub Stadium. Because state and national health guidelines could still change, all dates and times are fluid.

“(The seniors’) first day of high school was my first day at Brenham High School also, as principal,” Chandler said in reference to accepting his position four years ago. “I’ve walked with these kids for four years; it’s been a joy to watch them grow up into amazing young people. So we’re going to find a way to celebrate what they’ve done over these past four years.”

BISD Superintendent Dr. Walter Jackson said the district also plans to recognize eighth graders for their achievements.

The district will resume meal services Wednesday, following a brief suspension to the program earlier this month. Child Nutrition Services Director Sandra Baxter detailed the district’s plans moving forward, which include individual boxes containing five breakfasts and five lunches worth of food per child. The service will run every Wednesday at Brenham High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

According to Baxter, BISD’s initial meal drive, which began March 16 and ended April 17, served 22,977 meals from three locations. The program was feeding an average of 800 students per day, and Baxter said her staff will contrast 1,000 food boxes each week for distribution.

Although the district is making strides, Baxter said students without a means of transportation are still a top priority.

Earlier this month, Baxter said BISD applied for a program called Emergency Meals 2 U, which would help the district provide meals to these students. The program would provide home delivery to students who require it. A date has not been established, but Baxter said a rollout of the program is coming, and she expects a call from program representatives soon.

Additionally, Baxter said BISD has 2,991 students receiving free and reduced meals. with the previous meal service model reaching about 800 students a day.

Sarah Cook, Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability, said BISD has implemented a temporary change to grading guidelines that will remain in place for the rest of the school year.

BISD teachers are currently providing feedback on work submitted by students through Monday, and Cook said grading will begin with new instructional packets, which will be distributed Thursday. More than 2,500 packets went to students on April 9, Cook added, and she expects that number to climb to 3,000 or more Thursday.

Students have been able to turn assignments in virtually, and Cook is hopeful the district can continue this process moving forward. A campus drop-off system is also available to students, which Cook said is being put together by campus principals ahead of the next packet distribution

Work issued through the new packets will be due May 15, Cook continued, in order to give teachers time to submit grades. Cook added that there will not be any final exams this semester.

Dr. Jackson addressed the board to begin the meeting, and said that although schools may be closed for the rest of the semester, learning in Brenham ISD “has not ceased”. Jackson said he is working with a team of educators and other leaders who will continue to advise him building and improving educational opportunities for all students.

Jackson then said BISD is working on new ways to get students connected to the district’s new learning plans at home, adding that he is committed to providing learning, growth, and development opportunities during the closure.