The Brenham Independent School District board of trustees will conduct a special virtual meeting at noon Friday.

The meeting will take place almost 48 hours after Washington County officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19, which was found in Brenham on Wednesday morning.

The public is encouraged to join the meeting online at https://bit.ly/2JeRxWW.

The meeting’s agenda centers around BISD’s plan of attack moving forward as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.

When the board last met, Washington County healthcare officials were on hand to inform trustees of the county’s readiness if and when COVID-19 reached the area.

Discussions shifted to how the district is handling education, and BISD eventually began online teaching for its students Monday. The board of trustees will continue discussions on a remote learning plan Friday.

Brenham ISD is expected to discuss the progress of these efforts Friday.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Discussion of district transportation

• Discussion of district’s plan for Academic Placement (AP) testing

• Discussion of a plan for graduating seniors

• Update on the district’s lunch distribution

When the board met March 16, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Jamey Johnson spoke to trustees and assured members that BISD teachers were busy creating contingency plans while the shutdown continued.

“We know that we have wonderful teachers and principals in our district, and our teachers were already reaching out to parents,” Johnson said, who added she was working with the Texas Department of Curriculum and Instruction to devise a game plan. “But what we want to ensure happens is we don’t overwhelm parents with information, so starting this past Friday, we worked on a district resource list.”

Johnson said BISD parents would be directed toward that resource list, which is available on the BISD website’s COVID-19 information page, which can be found at https://bit.ly/3assY4R. Paper copies of the resource packet will also be available at the district’s organized meal drives at Alton Elementary School (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Brenham High School (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.).

BISD Director of Information Technology Kim Strauss, also spoke to the board March 16 and said the district’s technology department was working on ways to provide internet hotspots for students.

WiFi accessibility at both Brenham Junior High and Cub Stadium was suggested for students who do not have access to the internet at home.

In an email released by BISD on Monday, the district also said Chromebooks will be distributed to those who do not have home computer access. Computers are limited to one per family. Pickup is today from the Brenham ISD Technology Building parking lot, 1301 Niebuhr Street. Student ID cards are required for all pickups. Students in grades 11 and 12 may pick up a computer between 8-10 a.m. Computers will be made available to grades 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. until noon. On Friday, seventh- and eighth-grade students may pickup a computer between 8-10 a.m.

Availability to middle school and elementary parents is still being discussed by the district.