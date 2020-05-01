The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees will hold a virtual meeting at noon Monday to discuss the status of the district’s meal service program, along with a handful of other items as the school year nears its end.

The meeting will be held online in an audio-only format through YouTube. The public is encouraged to listen in at https://bit.ly/2WjLbLJ.

Following an update from superintendent Walter Jackson, the district’s Director of Child Nutrition Services Sandra Baxter will provide an update on BISD’s meal program.

Baxter’s child nutrition team, along with several district volunteers, began a reboot of BISD’s food distribution program on April 22, providing food boxes containing a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch items to district students.

The program restart was necessary after BISD was forced to halt its first meal program April 6 following a COVID-19 health scare. A child nutrition worker had potentially come in contact with the novel virus, and while the employee later texted negative, the district opted to keep services paused until a safer distribution strategy could be devised.

BISD’s first meal service began March 16 and provided almost 19,000 meals for students.

Last week, Baxter told The Banner-Press her team was producing roughly 1,600 meals for 800 students per day. BISD’s new service allowed Baxter and her staff a three-day window to construct 10,000 meals for the week.

The new program eliminated daily distribution services in favor of a one-a-week handout in hopes of limiting potential health risks.

The program will continue every Wednesday until the regularly scheduled end of the school year, which is scheduled, tentatively, for the end of May. Pickup times from both Brenham High School and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., respectively.

Other items on Monday’s agenda include:

• Facilities and summer projects update Presenter: Paul Aschenbeck.

• Annual investment policy review and resolution Presenter: Aschenbeck.

• Update from the Chief Tax Collector on property values from the Comptroller’s office Presenter: Harold Dilworth.

• Budget workshop overview Presenter: Kim Weatherby and Dilworth.

Following the public meeting, the board will hold an executive session for the purpose authorized by Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.074, Personnel Matters.