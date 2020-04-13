The Brenham Independent School District’s Board of Trustees held its third virtual meeting Monday to discuss the future of the district’s meal services, as well as a revision to its policy regarding compensation and benefits during an emergency.

The meeting was again an audio-only assembly held through YouTube.

Following BISD’s campus closures last month, the district promptly began offering breakfasts and lunches to all students at three Brenham-based drive-thru locations.

The meal program, which operated under the direction of BISD’s Director of Child Nutrition Services Sandra Baxter, had distributed more than 18,000 meals before suspending services April 6.

The district announced a child nutrition employee had been potentially exposed to COVID-10, the novel coronavirus and opted to halt meal distribution for two weeks. The employee was later tested for the virus and the results were negative.

“We’re happy to report that the staff member’s COVID-19 test results were negative and our staff and volunteers were not exposed,” BISD superintendent Walter Jackson said in his personal address to the board Monday. “The suspension of our daily meal service has prompted our staff to begin discussion on how to best offer meal services to our students while maintaining the health and safety of our staff and volunteers moving forward.”

In the meantime, several local restaurants have offered free lunches to students, but Jackson said other plans are in motion as well.

“As it stands, there is a joint collaboration of local groups such as Faith Mission, the Washington County Food Security Coalition and local food pantries working on a plan to offer meals to students,” he said. “Our district has held discussions as late as (Monday) morning … we are also looking at resuming some type of meal service beginning next week.”

Jackson said more information on a possibly resumption of BISD’s meal program will be forthcoming.

The board later approved, unanimously, a revision to the district policy regarding compensation and benefits during an emergency. BISD Director of Business & Finance Kim Weatherby read part of the amendment to the board, and explained that the original policy was intended for relief in the event of short-term emergencies, such as a hurricane.

Monday’s amendment effectively stops emergency closure pay on March 16 for salaried employees, and ends that pay for hourly employees April 2. The amendment also states that while the district’s campuses remain closed, students are still receiving an education through BISD’s remote learning plan; therefore, employees will still be compensated.

Also included in the resolution was the district’s final day of instruction, which currently remains on May 21. However, that date may change, and more information on any possible changes would arrive in the coming weeks.