During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Blinn College District Board of Trustees accepted a $400,000 gift from the F.W. Bert and Mae Dean Wheeler Foundation that will fund scholarships in support of Blinn nursing students during the 2022 calendar year.
The scholarships support students enrolled in Blinn’s associate degree, vocational nursing, and licensed vocational nursing-transition programs. Over the last four years, Blinn has received a total of $1 million from the Wheeler Foundation in support of Blinn’s nursing students.
