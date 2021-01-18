The Texas Higher Education Foundation, in partnership with the Greater Texas Foundation and Trellis Foundation, has awarded the Blinn College District $30,000 in Texas Emergency Aid Grant funds to support students impacted by COVID-19.
Texas Emergency Aid Grant funds can be used to help current students address basic needs created by COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions, including tuition/books, childcare, food/groceries, healthcare, housing/utilities, transportation, technology, and other expenses.
