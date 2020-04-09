The Blinn College District remains the best academic transfer institution in the state of Texas and continues to save students thousands compared to the average state university, according to new data from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB).

Blinn once again ranked No. 1 among Texas two-year colleges with a 45.9% academic transfer rate. No other institution exceeded 40%, and the state-wide average was 24.1%.

“Blinn is very helpful with the transition out of high school into college,” said Taylor NeSmith, Blinn Class of 2020. “You get everything you would from a university, but it is a little more personal and directed at you as an individual.”

Blinn’s 42-hour core curriculum transfers to any public college or university in Texas. Fifty-three percent of Blinn transfer students continue their studies at Texas A&M University. Sam Houston State University, Texas State University, the University of Houston, and Texas Tech University also rank among Blinn’s top five transfer destinations.

As a member of the RELLIS Academic Alliance, Blinn offers courses at The Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus that transfer seamlessly into the four-year bachelor’s degree programs offered by the Texas A&M System regional universities also located onsite.

Blinn also has partnered with Texas A&M University to develop pioneering co-enrollment programs such as the Texas A&M-Blinn TEAM Program, the Texas A&M Engineering Academy at Blinn-Bryan, and the Texas A&M Engineering Academy at Blinn-Brenham.

New figures on the THECB’s CollegeForAllTexans.com website show Blinn’s academic excellence is a value. According to the site, out-of-district Blinn students taking 30 credit hours in 2020-21 will save $4,514 (44%) in tuition and fees compared to in-state residents at the average Texas public university.

“I recommend Blinn because it is more affordable than a four-year university,” said Jagger Wessels, Blinn Class of 2021. “It is nice to get your basics out of the way and work toward a degree before figuring out where you want to transfer.”

In addition to Blinn’s low tuition and fees, the Blinn Foundation offers more than 200 endowed scholarships available to incoming and returning students from a wide range of backgrounds, majors and experiences.

“I like that Blinn is an affordable community college and you get a lot of one-on-one learning experiences,” said Elizabeth Ables, Blinn Class of 2021.

Registration for Blinn’s May Minimester, Summer, and Fall terms is open now. Registration for the May Minimester is available through May 14, and classes run May 15 through June 1.

Students can enroll in the Summer I semester through June 2, and classes will run June 3 through July 1. Registration for the Summer II semester is available through July 5 and classes will run July 6 through Aug. 3.

Fall semester registration is open through Aug. 23, and classes begin Aug. 24.

Blinn has announced that all May Minimester and Summer courses will be offered online. Blinn offers a variety of resources for students taking online courses, including an orientation course, tips for taking an online course, tutorials, frequently asked questions and a live chat.

Prospective students can apply to Blinn via the ApplyTexas.org application. Once admitted, they can register for classes at https://my.blinn.edu. Blinn recommends that all students speak to an academic advisor prior to registering for classes. Students can chat online with a Blinn admissions specialist between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at www.blinn.edu/admissions, and can call Enrollment Services at 979-830-4800.

To learn more, visit www.blinn.edu.