The Blinn Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss budgetary items. Public access for the meeting will occur in Rooms 2 and 3 pf the Blinn College Student Center, 651 Blinn Boulevard in Brenham. The meeting will also be streamed at http://youtube.com/Blinn1883.
During regular session, the board will discuss adopting stipends to the fiscal year 2021-22 budget, as well as authorization to seek proposals for furniture and equipment for the RELLIS Phase II Building. Discussing the authorization to proceed with design and seek qualifications for a construction manager for the Old Main Building at the Brenham campus is also on the agenda.
