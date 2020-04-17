The Blinn College Board of Trustees will meet virtually Tuesday at 9 a.m. to discuss a variety of housekeeping items, including upgrades to the Blinn-Bryan campus.
Items on the agenda include:
• Authorization for the administration to negotiate and execute a contract for the replacement of the boiler in the student center on the Blinn-Bryan campus.
• Authorization for the administration to negotiate and execute a contract for interior upgrades in Buildings A and G on the Blinn-Bryan campus.
• Authorization for the administration to negotiate and execute a contract for the district’s bank depository services.
• Authorization for the administration to negotiate and execute a contract for the audit of the areas identified in the district-wide risk assessment report.
• Report from the Chancellor Mary Hensley.
• Presentation of financial statement package for the period ending March 31.
• Update on the Blinn-Brenham housing public private partnership Phase II.
To join the meeting virtually, visit youtu.be/w9ZoHLSjw8c. Rooms 2 and 3 in the student center will be open for the public to attend the meeting.
