The Blinn College Board of Trustees will meet virtually Tuesday at 9 a.m. to discuss a variety of housekeeping items, including upgrades to the Blinn-Bryan campus.

Items on the agenda include:

• Authorization for the administration to negotiate and execute a contract for the replacement of the boiler in the student center on the Blinn-Bryan campus.

• Authorization for the administration to negotiate and execute a contract for interior upgrades in Buildings A and G on the Blinn-Bryan campus.

• Authorization for the administration to negotiate and execute a contract for the district’s bank depository services.

• Authorization for the administration to negotiate and execute a contract for the audit of the areas identified in the district-wide risk assessment report.

• Report from the Chancellor Mary Hensley.

• Presentation of financial statement package for the period ending March 31.

• Update on the Blinn-Brenham housing public private partnership Phase II.

To join the meeting virtually, visit youtu.be/w9ZoHLSjw8c. Rooms 2 and 3 in the student center will be open for the public to attend the meeting.