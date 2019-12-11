A regular meeting for the Blinn Board of Trustees discussed budget matters and the Star of the Republic Museum.
With new legislation filed by State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst and Rep. Ben Leman, the Texas Historical Commission will now take over day-to-day operations of the Star of the Republic Museum at Washington-on-the-Brazos. Blinn College will continue to oversee educational programs. Blinn has been a partner with the museum for 50 years.
