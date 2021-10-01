The Blinn College-Bryan Campus will showcase the RELLIS Academic Alliance and its dynamic program offerings at the upcoming RELLIS Recruitment Fair.
The fair will be held Oct. 14 from 12–2 p.m. in the courtyard outside of the Bryan Campus Student Center (F Building). RELLIS representatives will be on-hand to visit with prospective students and answer questions about program offerings and the application process. Students participating in the fair who apply to the regional university of their choice via ApplyTexas that day will qualify for a one-time application fee waiver.
