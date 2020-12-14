Testing before the holidays

Texas A&M’s COVID-19 mobile testing site arrived at Blinn College to help promote people getting tested before traveling for Thanksgiving last Month. The free testing was free for faculty and students at Blinn as well as citizens in the community, and will be returning Thursday.

 Alison Bryce/Banner-Press

Free COVID-19 cheek swab testing will be available to the community in the Blinn College-Brenham campus student center parking lot Thursday.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management will offer tests from 8:30 a.m. until noon and from 1-4:30 p.m. on Thursday. There is a limited number of tests and tests will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

