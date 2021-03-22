The Blinn College District and the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) have established a new pathway that places students on the fast track to high-wage positions in the high-demand power line worker field. Through this partnership, students who complete TEEX’s Lineman Academy earn valuable credit that transfers directly toward Blinn’s new Power Line Worker Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree.

Students who complete TEEX’s Lineman Academy certificate program and transfer to Blinn can earn as many as 36 credit hours toward the 60-credit hour AAS degree in power line worker. Earning an AAS degree supplies graduates with highly sought-after credentials, placing them on a trajectory for greater earning potential and management positions in the field.

