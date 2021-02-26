The Blinn College District Board of Trustees adopted a resolution declaring an emergency related to last week’s winter storm during a special meeting called Feb. 24.
The emergency declaration provides the college the ability to streamline the repair process by expanding authority to Dr. Mary Hensley, Chancellor of the Blinn College District, to contract for the replacement, construction or repair of Blinn facilities and equipment damaged in the recent winter storm. The emergency declaration also allows the college to use an expedited procurement process to allow operations to resume at the impacted facilities as quickly as possible.
