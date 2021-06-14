The Blinn College District is encouraging eligible Applied Sciences majors taking fall 2021 courses to apply for funds made available through the Carl D. Perkins Basic Grant.
The Perkins Grant is a federally funded program that provides community colleges with resources to enhance and develop programs that serve faculty, staff and students in career and technical education departments. Students enrolled in Blinn’s Applied Business, Art and Visual Communication, Associate Degree Nursing, Biotechnology Laboratory Sciences, Child Development, Criminal Justice, Dental Hygiene, Emergency Medical Services, Fire Science, Health Information Technology, Information Technology, Legal Assistant, Office Administration, Physical Therapist Assistant, Radiologic Technology, Real Estate, Surgical Technology, Trades and Applied Technology, Veterinary Technology, Vocational Nursing, and Welding Technology programs may be eligible.
