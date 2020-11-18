George Clooney, noted actor, director, producer, and screenwriter, summed up the importance of a good script: “It’s possible for me to make a bad movie out of a good script, but I can’t make a good movie from a bad script.”
The Blinn College-Brenham Theatre Arts Program is offering a new course called “Script Analysis” during the upcoming Spring semester. The course will be delivered concurrently to students in the classroom and those taking classes remotely.
