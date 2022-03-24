Students seeking an affordable pathway toward a career in engineering and manufacturing technology will have a new opportunity at the Blinn College-Brenham Campus this fall.
Beginning with the fall 2022 semester, Blinn will offer a new Associate of Applied Science (AAS) Degree, Level 1 and Level 2 certificates, and an occupational skills award (OSA) in mechatronics. These stackable credentials allow students to earn the OSA and certificates on their way to the AAS degree. The OSA can be completed in a single semester, the Level 1 certificate can be completed in two semesters, and the Level 2 certificate can be completed in three. Students typically complete the 60-credit hour AAS degree in four or more semesters.
