Blinn College’s Board of Trustees will act on naming the livestock annex building on its Brenham campus during its meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The board will also swear in newly elected board members representing Precinct 1 and 4 to serve six-year terms. Afterward the swearing-in, trustees will elect board officers for two-year terms which will run May 2021 through May 2023.
