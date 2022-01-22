The Blinn College livestock judging team placed third in the team standings and had the top individual at the National Western Stock Show Carload Contest in Denver, Colo.
Blinn’s 4,002 points were good enough for third among 25 teams at the prestigious competition. Sophomore Kelton Poe led the individual results with 339 points. Illinois Central College won the meet with 4,013 points.
