The Blinn College District has named 2,486 students to its academic honors lists for the Fall 2020 semester.
Blinn named 1,112 students to its Chancellor’s Scholars List, including 585 with 4.0 grade point averages. An additional 1,374 earned Deans’ Scholars List honors. To be named a Chancellor’s Scholar, students must earn a 3.75 GPA, complete at least 12 credit hours, and pass all their courses. Students must attain a 3.25 GPA, complete at least 12 credit hours, and pass all their courses to earn Deans’ Scholar recognition.
