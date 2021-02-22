Blinn College District students facing hardships due to COVID-19 may be eligible for financial assistance made possible through Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act funds.
A total of $7,050,956 in CRRSA Act funds has been allocated and approved to be distributed to eligible Blinn students for Emergency Financial Aid grants. These funds are part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund and up to $1,200 may be awarded for childcare, food, healthcare, housing, tuition and fees, and other costs.
