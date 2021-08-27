Tammy Jaster (center) tries out Blinn's geography department's topographical map simulator that used ultra-fine sand and technology to simulate maps that can also show how rainfall travels through peaks and valleys.
Blinn Nursing Simulation Specialist Denise Guadagino (left) demonstrates how nursing students can monitor a baby's vital signs with a mannequin simulation as Linda Pipes looks on at the grand opening of the STEI Building at Blinn.
Visitors enjoy the rooftop terrace at the new STEI Building at Blinn College Friday. The rooftop is equipped with artificial turf and weather monitoring systems for those pursuing meteorology.
Alyssa Faykus/Banner-Press
Blinn students use a remote control to navigate a shark balloon in lab space at the new STEI Builing at Blinn College.
Alyssa Faykus/Banner-Press
Alyssa Faykus/Banner-Press
Members of the Blinn Board of Trustees, staff, students and friends of Blinn cut the celebratory blue ribbon Friday morning as eager visitors get a first look at the new building.
Alyssa Faykus/Banner-Press
The Blinn College District officially opened its state-of-the-art, 72,000-square-foot Science, Technology, Engineering, and Innovation (STEI) Building on the Blinn College-Brenham Campus Friday with a special grand opening ceremony. Blinn Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, students and friends of Blinn were all in attendance — many wearing shades of blue — to celebrate the college’s newest milestone.
The ceremony included remarks from Blinn Chancellor Mary Hensley, State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst, Blinn Board Chair Jim Kolkhorst, Blinn Board Secretary and former Board Chair Charles Moser, and Blinn College Foundation Board Chair Sam Sommer, among others. Hensley recognized and thanked those in attendance, from city workers, county officials and engineers and contractors who made Blinn’s vision come to life.
