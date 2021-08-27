The Blinn College District officially opened its state-of-the-art, 72,000-square-foot Science, Technology, Engineering, and Innovation (STEI) Building on the Blinn College-Brenham Campus Friday with a special grand opening ceremony. Blinn Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, students and friends of Blinn were all in attendance — many wearing shades of blue — to celebrate the college’s newest milestone.

The ceremony included remarks from Blinn Chancellor Mary Hensley, State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst, Blinn Board Chair Jim Kolkhorst, Blinn Board Secretary and former Board Chair Charles Moser, and Blinn College Foundation Board Chair Sam Sommer, among others. Hensley recognized and thanked those in attendance, from city workers, county officials and engineers and contractors who made Blinn’s vision come to life.

