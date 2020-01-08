The Blinn College District will be busier than ever this winter.
A college-record 2,160 students have enrolled in this year’s Winter Minimester, which allows Blinn students to make faster progress toward their degree by earning college credit during the holiday season. All of Blinn’s Winter Minimester courses are taken online, allowing students to complete their coursework while enjoying the holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.