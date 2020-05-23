The Blinn College District invites businesses and individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for specialized training opportunities available through its Corporate Training Program.
Blinn’s Division of Technical and Community Education stands ready to assist local businesses and individuals through a $250,000 Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) Skills Development Fund COVID-19 Special Initiative Grant. The grant enables Blinn to conduct industrial safety, infectious disease, electrical, commercial driver’s license (CDL), and other essential-function trainings to qualified business partners and individuals.
