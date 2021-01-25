210125-Rad Tech

Blinn College Radiologic Technology students gain hands-on skills using simulation laboratories at the RELLIS Academic Alliance Complex in Bryan.

 From Blinn Communications

The Blinn College District Radiologic Technology Program encourages individuals interested in becoming radiologic technologists to apply for admission to the Fall 2021 cohort.

“The demand for skilled radiologic technologists can be measured by our consistent 100% job placement rate. Through our dedicated faculty and innovative curriculum, we prepare graduates to make valuable contributions to the healthcare profession and we welcome prospective students to learn more about our program,” Program Director Tina Kocurek said.

