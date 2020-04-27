Two public hearings will be held at the virtual regular meeting for the Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission today at 5:15 p.m.
There will be a public hearing for Blinn College requesting an amendment to the city’s official zoning map of the code of ordinances to change the zoning from a mixed residential use district (R-2) to a commercial, research and technology district. This plat is approximately 0.997 acres of land addressed as 811 W. Fifth Street.
An additional public hearing will be held for a request by Rainer & Son Development Company for an amendment to the city of Brenham’s official zoning map of the code of ordinances to assign a zoning classification of planned development district. This planned development is approximately 52.428 acres of land located south and west of Dixie Road here.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Discussion and possible action on Case No. P-20-014: Preliminary plat of the WGW compound division No. 1 consisting of a 60-foot wide private roadcontaining 1.680 acres, Tract 1 and Tract 2, being a total of 4.680 acres of land out of the James Walker Survey in Washington County.
• Discussion and possible action on Case No. P-20-005: Final plat of the Prairie Lea Cemetery, being 29.30 acres of land out of the Phillip H. Coe Survey in Brenham.
To join the meeting, use the link https://cityofbrenham.online/pzmeeting and/or call toll free at 844-653-6177. Meeting ID: 181 731 010#.
