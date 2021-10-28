The Blinn College District’s online Associate of Applied Science (AAS) Degree in Graphic Design has been ranked the best online associate degree program in graphic design by AcademicInfluence.com.
The website provides an objective, influence-based ranking for people, schools, and disciplinary programs that make up the world of higher education. Blinn’s program received top honors based on the academic influence of faculty and alumni in the graphic design discipline.
