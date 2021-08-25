Blinn College will officially open its state-of-the-art, 72,000 square foot Science, Technology, Engineering and Innovation (STEI) Building on the Brenham campus Friday at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony.
At three stories tall, the new building will feature 17,000 square feet of laboratory space and a 3,000 square foot innovation lab that will include a 3D printing lab, soldering space, robotics area and a space where students can work with interrelated computing devices. The innovation lab will also include a virtual reality space and a high-tech fabrication shop where students can use laser cutters to make precisely fitted materials.
