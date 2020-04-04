The Blinn-Brenham Theatre Arts Program’s presentation of “Macbeth” won a host of awards at the recent Texas Community College Speech and Theatre Association (TCCSTA) Play Festival, including an “excellent” rating for the production.

The TCCSTA Festival provides an opportunity for two-year colleges to share their work, earn accolades, and receive feedback from educated theatre critics. Blinn’s “excellent” rating was one of the top two rankings a play could receive at the festival, said Brad Nies, theatre arts program director.

Blinn’s production of “Macbeth” featured extensive special effects, which were recognized by the show judges.

“We are thrilled with the high quality of work presented at the recent Texas Community College Speech and Theatre Association Play Festival,” Nies said. “Our students earned prestigious awards with their performance of ‘Macbeth’ and each represented Blinn College very well.”

Superior awards in technical presentations (Professors’ Choice) went to Isabela Silva and Leticia Andrade for dramaturgy, stage management, and properties craft and for technical achievement (Judges’ Choice) for stage management.

Silva also received the prestigious Greg Schneider Technical Excellence Award for her work as stage manager. The award is given to a student making the most outstanding technical contribution at the festival.

Zachary Hopkins received an excellent award in technical presentation (Professors’ Choice) for sound design and a superior award in technical presentation for projections design (Professors’ Choice).

Nicki Pinter and Kiarra Pruitt each won superior awards in technical presentation (Professors’ Choice) for costume craft.

Christopher Velasquez received a superior award in technical presentation (Professors’ Choice) for his work as master dyer.

Pinter, who played Lady MacBeth, received two outstanding performer awards – Audience Choice and Professors’ Choice.

Anthony Maza, Nickolas Neumann, Tanner Pieper, Tyler Roberts, and Pinter each received excellent awards (Judges’ Choice) in acting.

In addition to its performance at the festival, the Blinn Theatre Arts Program staged several public performances that drew more than 200 patrons apiece. It also held two preview performances attended by high school students from Brenham, Burton, Columbus, Iola, Milano, Navasota, Onalaska, Sealy and Taylor.