The Blinn Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday for a workshop meeting at 4 p.m. and a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Public access to these meetings will occur in Rooms 2 and 3 of the Blinn Student Center in Brenham. A live stream will be available at YouTube.com/Blinn1833.
During the workshop meeting, trustees and staff will discuss the district-wide master plan. This will give Blinn College an idea of where to move forward with expected future growth.
