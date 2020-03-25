The Blinn Board of Trustees will discuss an emergency item to refund services Thursday at 10 a.m. during a regular meeting in the administration building here. This item is for authorization for the administration to issue refunds to certain housing, food service and parking for students in the spring 2020 semester.

Trustees will also hear a report on COVID-19 and college operations from Mary Hensley, chancellor.

Public access to this meeting will occur in Rooms 2 and 3 of the Blinn College District Student Center located at 651 Blinn Boulevard here. Any member of the public who wished to attend the meeting, or make public comment at the meeting, will need to do so in Rooms 2 and 3 of the Student Center. As required by law, this meeting is open to the public, but by telephonic communication.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Approval of tuition and fees for fiscal year 2020-2021.

• A contract for access control.

• A contract for the replacement of the roof on Building T of the Blinn-Bryan Campus.

• Maintenance contract for parking lots on the Blinn-Bryan Campus.

• Authorization to seek proposals for custodial services on the Blinn-Brenham Campus, Blinn-Bryan Campus and Blinn-RELLIS Campus.