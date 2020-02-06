The Blinn College board of trustees will hold a special meeting Friday at 11 a.m. in the board room on the third floor of the administration building for an executive session.
The board will meet under section 551.071 to consult with the college district’s attorneys in matters deemed privileged by the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct or government code.
