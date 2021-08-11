The Blinn College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host a basic QuickBooks course Friday, Sept. 10, to teach small business owners to get the most out of their desktop accounting software.
The course will take place from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. with an hour lunch break, and provides hands on experience for QuickBooks desktop version users. Topics include setting up records, invoices, deposits and checks, accounts payable and receivable, bank and credit card account reconciliation, and running reports. The Blinn SBDC provides each attendee reference materials and a desktop computer to use during the course. The course does not cover the online version of QuickBooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.